Snider Sims picks D3 powerhouse Mount Union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Drew Sims is used to winning – and that shouldn’t chance in college.
The 6-foot-3 receiver announced he’s heading to Division III powerhouse Mount Union for football.
Sims helped Snider go 7-3 this past fall.
