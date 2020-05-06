Snider Sims picks D3 powerhouse Mount Union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Drew Sims is used to winning – and that shouldn’t chance in college.

The 6-foot-3 receiver announced he’s heading to Division III powerhouse Mount Union for football.

Sims helped Snider go 7-3 this past fall.

