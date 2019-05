Snider's Hardy signs with Mount Mary College Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Snider High School senior Nyasia Hardy made her college choice official on Thursday afternoon by signing to play soccer at Mount Mary College.

Mount Mary College is a Division III program in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.