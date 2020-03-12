Snider ready for rematch at regionals against Marion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in just over two weeks Snider and Marion will go head to head on the basketball court – this time with the season on the line.

Snider and Marion are set to meet in the 4A regional semifinals on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Logansport.

The Panthers and Giants played at Bill Green Arena back on Friday, February 28 with the Panthers winning a hard-fought contest 86-81.

Snider comes in with a 19-6 overall record after edging SAC rival Northrop 59-56 for the sectional crown at Carroll’s Charger Fieldhouse this past Saturday.

Marion is 14-11 after winning the Lafayette Jeff sectional with a 63-62 victory over Harrison in the title game.

The winner of Saturday morning’s Snider-Marion game will face the winner of the Carmel-New Haven regional semifinal in the regional title game on Saturday night.