Snider linebacker Moon shooting for the stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recruiting is heating up for Snider sophomore Domanick Moon, as the 6-foot-2, 220 pound linebacker picked up his first D-1 scholarship offer from Syracuse a week and a half ago and has added an offer from the University of Cincinnati since then.

Moon is looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother D’Marcus. D’Marcus was a standout linebacker at North Side who signed with Eastern Michigan. Now a strength and conditioning grad assistant at Fresno State, the older Moon has been able to provide valuable information to his younger brother as Domanick trains with his father, Ray, during the COVID-19 pandemic.