Snider, Leo, Warsaw, Westview to play in Champions of Character Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Dwenger won the 4A state title last season and now the Saints are one win away from playing for the 5A state title as Jason Garrett and company travel to Valparaiso on Friday night to face the Vikings in 5A semi-state play.

Dwenger comes in with and 11-1 record as the Saints are ranked fourth in the state's 5A poll. Valparaiso is 12-0 and ranked no. 2.