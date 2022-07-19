FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider girls basketball program has a new leader as the school announced its has hired Reggie Tharp as head coach of the Panthers.

Tharp is a familiar name to Fort Wayne area basketball buffs. After a standout career at Concordia Lutheran High School, Tharp played college basketball briefly at Indiana Tech. A long-time AAU coach, Tharp has worked with the Always 100 AAU program in Fort Wayne for a number of years. He’s also been an assistant boys basketball coach at Heritage under Adam Gray and spent last season as an assistant at Snider under Akilah Sims.

Sims left for an assistant coaching position at Western Michigan University in June. The Panthers went 33-12 in two years under Sims, including a 20-4 mark last season.

The future appears bright for Tharp and the Panthers. Point guard Jordyn Poole is ranked as the no. 55 player in the country for the class of 2024 by ESPN, while classmate guard Joh’nea Donahue has been offered by Murray State, Ball State, Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Evansville, and Eastern Michigan since the end of the high school season.