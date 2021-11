FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Panthers were persistent with points, outscoring sixth-ranked Fishers and completing the upset with a 62-57 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Destini Craig was electric in the win, causing major turnovers and coming away with points when her team needed it, she finished the game with 22 points. Jordyn Poole and Jyah LoVett were the other two Panthers in double-figures.

Up next, 4-2 Snider will host 0-5 South Side on Friday night.