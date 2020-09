FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider proved dominant after topping last year’s SAC winner Bishop Dwenger.

The Panthers took the team title at the SAC Tournament held at Brookwood Golf Club. They post a 374.

Bishop Dwenger finishes in second and Northrop comes in third place.

Northrop’s Skylar Whitman earned the medalist title by carding a 79 on Saturday.