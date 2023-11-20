INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Monday was the calm before the storm at Lucas Oil Stadium with high school coaches converging ahead of the IHSAA State Finals.

Snider’s Kurt Tippmann, Bishop Luers’ Kyle Lindsay and Adams Central’s Michael Mosser each attended to represent the three northeast Indiana teams who advanced to the championship round. Tippmann is looking to take home his second state title as Snider’s head coach, while Lindsay and Mosser are each searching for their first with their respective schools.

WANE 15 will have complete coverage of the Class 5A, 2A and 1A state finals this weekend. Adams Central kicks off the state finals weekend against with the 1A title game against Indianapolis Lutheran at 11 a.m. Friday. Snider will play for a 5A title against Decatur Central at 7 p.m., while Bishop Luers will face North Posey for a 2A crown at 11 a.m. Saturday.