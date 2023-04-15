FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider took early control of the SAC baseball standings with a dominant 12-0 win over Northrop on Saturday.

Langston Leavell headlined Saturday’s outing with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Indiana baseball commit Landen Fry also went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI while throwing a complete-game shutout in five innings on the mound.

Snider improves to 5-0 on the season, including a 3-0 record in SAC play. The Panthers put their undefeated record on the line on Wednesday against DeKalb.

Meanwhile, Northrop falls to 4-4, and 2-1 in the SAC. The Bruins visit Leo on Monday.