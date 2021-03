FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead football standout Luke Palmer has found a landing spot on the next level as the senior linebacker signed to play for Hope College on Monday night.

A 2020 Fab 15 selection as one of the top players in northeast Indiana, Palmer set the Homestead record with 113 tackles this past fall. He helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back SAC titles and a 21-3 record over the last two seasons.