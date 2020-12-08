Six local standouts named to IFCA Top 50 All-State team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six local high school football players were selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State Team as announced by the IFCA on Monday.

Bishop Dwenger senior Vinny Fiacable and Leo junior Landen Livingston were both selected as offensive linemen.

South Adams senior Nick Miller was honored as a tight end.

On defensive, northeast Indiana shined at the linebacker spot as Bishop Dwenger senior Devon Tippmann, Homestead senior Luke Palmer, and Snider junior Domanick Moon were all selected.