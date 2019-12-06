Six honored as Wayne HS announces Hall of Fame class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Wayne High School announces the Wayne Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019-20 to honor former student athletes, coaches, contributors and teams who helped build a tradition of athletic and academic excellence that continues at Wayne High School today.

The 2019-20 class includes:

Athletes:

· Brionna Thomas 2014 graduate (Track and Field)

· Deon Mitchell 1994 graduate (Football, Track)

· Christopher Brautzsch 2006 graduate, (Track and Field)

Coaches:

· Al Harants 1987-1992 ( Head Football Coach)

· Phil Morey 1982-1998 (Girls Volleyball Coach)

Contributors:

· David Torres 2012-2019 (Athletic booster board member, PTSA board member)

Sponsored by the Wayne Athletic Department, the Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by student athletes and adults in athletics at Wayne High School. Student athletes are eligible for consideration five years after completion of their high school careers while coaches are eligible for consideration five years after they retire from coaching. Contributors are individuals who over many years worked as an employee of Wayne High School or significantly contributed time or resources, in each case to the betterment of the Wayne High School athletic programs. Nominations can be made for individuals for future consideration by completing the nomination form found at www.waynegenerals.org

The Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Friday January 24, 2020 starting at 5:15 there will be pictures/ meet and greet followed by the reception catered by Casa’s at the Wayne High School Café. Followed by an awards presentation in between the girls and boys’ basketball game vs Northrop approximately 7:30pm Tickets for the event can be purchased by contacting the athletic office @ 260-467-6432. If you have any questions, please contact Director of Athletics, Gary Raber at 260 467-4632 or email at gary.raber@fwcs.k12.in.us .