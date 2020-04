MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School has a new girls basketball head coach at Nicole Sisson will take the reins of the Patriots program.

Please welcome Nicole Sisson as our new head girls' basketball coach! — HHS Athletics (@HeritagePride) April 22, 2020

Sisson is a familiar face, having served as the JV coach at Heritage the past seven seasons.

She take over for Melissa Connor, who went 51-62 in five seasons. That includes a 13-10 mark last year.