Shot clock coming to prep basketball? The ball is in the IHSAA’s court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school basketball is one step closer to implementing a shot clock, as the National Federation of State High School Associations approved the use of shot clocks starting in the 2022-23 season.

The NFHS ruling does not make the use of a shot clock mandatory. What it does is leave the decision to use or not use a shot clock up to individual states. The IHSAA, like all state high school athletic associations across the country, will now have to make a choice on whether or not to implement the proposed 35-second shot clock.