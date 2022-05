NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Seven New Haven High School seniors put pen to paper on Monday night to play sports on the next level:

Jakar Williams (football) – University of Findlay

Andre Brooks (football) – Liberty Prep Sports Academy

A’Vyonn Creech (football) – Bluffton University

Connor Cannon (football) – Bluffton University

Michael King (football) – Manchester University

Martin King Jr. (football/track and field) – Manchester University

Isaac Carswell (football) – Liberty Prep Sports Academy