FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven Carroll High School seniors signed to continue their athletic career in college as Jameson Coverstone (football/Marian University), Ethan Koeneman (tennis/Wabash), Madelynn Welker (soccer/Indiana Wesleyan), Chandler Joyal (baseball/Indiana Tech), Alex Smith (baseball/Indiana Tech), McKenzie Hennings (soccer/Indiana Tech), and Tyler Wiersema (football/Trine) all inked letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon.