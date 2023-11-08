FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven seniors signed to play college sports on Wednesday at Northrop High School as Niya Bell (basketball/Heidelberg University), Alexis Castator (basketball/Valparaiso University), Destini Craig (basketball/IUPUI), Lydia Herald (soccer/University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Jayden Sloniker (baseball/Glen Oaks College), Kyndall Thompson (basketball/West Virginia Tech), and Nolan Wilson (baseball/Lake Land College) all inked letters of intent.
Seven Bruins sign for college sports at Northrop
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
