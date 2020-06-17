Senior volleyball standouts celebrate signings at Empowered Sports Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fourteen college-bound seniors celebrated at Empowered Sports Club Beach on Tuesday evening.

Empowered has a total of 18 seniors who will be playing college volleyball next season.

Among those in attendance on Tuesday night:

Delaney Hogan – Bishop Dwenger – Xavier University

Brooke Smith – Leo – University of Louisville

Rachel McBride – Bellmont HS – Belmont University

Kaley Lyons – Bishop Dwenger – IU Kokomo

Abby Plevin – Harrison (West Lafayette) – University of Oregon