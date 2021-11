FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Down by six points coming out of halftime, the Carmel Greyhounds rallied in the second-half, outscoring Carroll by 28 points to come away with a 52-30 win.

Carroll junior Kayla Gibbs finished with a team-high 10 points and junior Taylor Fordyce added nine points in the loss.

Up next, Carroll hopes to bounce back with a home game against Huntington North on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.