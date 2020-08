AKRON, Ind. (WANE) - Coming of a 7-4 season Tippecanoe Valley is ready to take the next step in 2020 as head coach Steve Moriarty enters his fourth year at the helm of the Vikings program.

With two wins in Moriarty's first season, six in his second, and seven in his third, the TVHS program is certainly heading the right direction, and the latest edition of the Vikings may be led by a team that boasts size in the trenches.