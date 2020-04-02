School closings also end Indiana’s spring sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spring sports in Indiana schools have been canceled after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association says it supports the decision to close schools and urges residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders.

Deaths linked to the virus climbed to 78 on Thursday, and confirmed cases have moved past 3,000.

The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball tournament on March 13. But six days later, the tournament was canceled.

