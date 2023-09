FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 1 Bellmont was led by MaryKate Scheumann’s match-high 26 kills as the Braves topped Homestead 3-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-9, 25-18) on Tuesday night to headline area volleyball action.

Senior Delaney Lawson added 18 kills for the Braves, who improve to 15-1 overall with the win. Next up, the Braves will host Carroll on Wednesday.

Purdue recruit Addy Tindall paced the Spartans with 16 kills. Homestead falls to 9-3 with the loss and will hosts Columbia City on Thursday.