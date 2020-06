COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The boys basketball program at Columbia City High School has a new head coach as Matt Schauss will lead the team.

Schauss, a Bethel College graduate, most recently was the head coach for the boys program at Jimtown High School.

In three seasons leading Jimtown the Jimmies went 35-36 under Schauss, including a 17-8 mark last year.

Schauss replaces Brett Eberly, who stepped down in May after four seasons leading Columbia City.