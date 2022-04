LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After sixteen seasons guiding the Leo football program, Jared Sauder will no longer lead the Lions he confirmed with WANE 15 on Tuesday night.

The reason for the change? Sauder has been named vice principal at Leo High School, and will thusly be stepping aside.

Sauder’s teams went 139-42 overall, with his first season his lone losing season with the Lions.

Leo finished 11-1 last season and has posted double digit wins each of the last three seasons.