Sam Wood commits to IU for track and field

Churubusco, Ind. (WANE) – After graduation, Sam Wood is off to Bloomington to begin his collegiate track and field career with Indiana University.

Wood, the top seeded returner in Vault from last year as the state runner up from 2019 and a tenth place finisher in the Long Jump.

The graduating senior holds the schools Pole Vault and Long Jump records, he was also a 3-time sectional and 3-time regional champ in Pole Vault.

Wood’s plan is to be a decathlete for the Hoosiers.

Good luck to the newest member of the IU track and field team, Sam Wood!