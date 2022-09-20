FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a scoreless tie at the end of regulation 2A no. 5 Bishop Dwenger scored two goals in OT to best Snider 2-0 as the Saints clinched the SAC title.

Dwenger improves to 6-0 in the SAC with only one conference game remaining. Snider falls to 4-1 in the SAC. With all other teams in the conference having at least two losses the head-to-head victory means the Panthers cannot catch the Saints in the standings.

Dwenger’s Megan Guzhnay scored the first goal in overtime while Lily Haraburda added an insurance goal for the Saints.

The Saints improve to 9-2-1 overall with the win while Snider falls to 6-5-1 overall.