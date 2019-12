FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The areas top volleyball players and best football players were honored Tuesday night at Parkview’s Mirro Center with Dwenger’s Eva Hudson and Patrick Finley taking home top honors.

Hudson, a sophomore, won the Glass Spike as the SAC’s best volleyball player.

Finley, a receiver/running back and defensive back, won the Euell A. Wilson Award as the SAC’s top football player.