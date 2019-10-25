Saints soccer marching into semi-state

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger is the last local girls soccer team still standing, as the 2A no. 9 Saints will head to semi-state on Saturday at South Bend St. Joseph to face 2A no. 6 Mishawaka Marian.

Dwenger (11-4-1) is coming off a 5-1 win over Western in the regional title game last Saturday night. Mishawaka Marian (16-4-2) defeated Wheeler 2-1 in their regional championship match.

Saturday’s match is set for 1 p.m. The winner advances to the state title match the following week in Fishers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss