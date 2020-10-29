Saints marching to semi-state with title on mind

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger girls volleyball program is one win away from playing for a state title as the Saints will head to the 3A semi-state in Logansport on Saturday to face New Prairie.

The semi-state was originally set to be played at Huntington North, but has been changed by the IHSAA to Logansport as of Wednesday afternoon.

Bishop Dwenger (31-2) is ranked no. 3 in the state’s latest 3A poll put forth by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association, while their opponent, New Prairie, is 25-7 overall and ranked no. 9 in the state in 3A.

The 3A semi-state match is set for approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, as it follows the 2A semi-state match between Wapahani and Fairfield at 4 p.m.

The Saints are coming off a dominant performance at the Norwell regional, as they swept no. 9 NorthWood in the regional semifinals then swept 3A no. 1 Bellmont in the regional title match to advance.

The winner of Saturday’s 3A semi-state match will face the winner of the south semi-state match between no. 5 Silver Creek and no. 8 Brebeuf in the 3A state title match on Saturday, November 7 at Worthen Arena on Ball State’s campus.

