Saints girls soccer looking for return trip to state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After coming up just short in the 2A state title match last fall, the Bishop Dwenger girls soccer team is hoping for a return trip to the championship game in 2020 – and Saturday’s semi-state game against Culver Academy is the next hurdle to clear.

The 2A no. 2 Saints (15-1) and Culver (11-8) are set to square off at 1 p.m. at the Kokomo semi-state on Saturday.

Both teams come in playing well, as Culver knocked out West Lafayette 6-2 in the regional title match at Plymouth last Saturday, while Dwenger bested 13th-ranked Yorktown 3-1 in the Marion regional title game.

The winner of Saturday’s semi-state advances to the 2A state title match which will take place at Grand Park in Westfield or Fishers High School on either Friday, October 30 or Saturday, October 31.

Dwenger fell to Evansville Mater Dei by a score of 2-0 in the 2A title game last fall.