FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wildcat Baseball honored the best in the SAC when it comes to baseball and softball on Monday afternoon, hosting its annual awards luncheon for the conference at War Memorial Coliseum’s Appleseed Room.

On the softball side, Concordia was honored for winning the conference crown, as the Cadets finished a perfect 7-0 in league play with Bishop Dwenger coming in second at 6-1.

Baseball-wise, Dwenger and Snider shared the SAC crown as both teams went 12-2 in league play. Dwenger and Snider split their two head-to-head games, with the Saints winning at the ASH Centre last Tuesday and the Panthers winning at Hawley Field last Thursday.

The All-SAC teams and the league’s top coaches were honored as well.

IHSAA softball sectionals get underway on Monday night, with baseball sectionals starting up Wednesday.