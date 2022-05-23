FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wildcat Baseball held its annual Summit Athletic Conference baseball/softball luncheon at War Memorial Coliseum on Monday afternoon, honoring the players selected to the all conference team and the SAC champions.

Northrop softball finished 7-0 in SAC play to win the conference title for the second year in a row. In baseball, Snider and Bishop Dwenger both finished 12-2 in conference and split the SAC title.

Girls softball sectionals begin on Monday night while baseball sectionals start up on Wednesday.