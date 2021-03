FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It may just be the 4A boys regional semifinals when Homestead and Carmel meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in Logansport, but it will have a "state championship game feel" to it when the Spartans and Greyhounds collide.

Homestead (25-0) is ranked no. 1 in the state's 4A poll while Carmel (22-2) is ranked no. 2.