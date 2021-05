FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit Athletic Conference saw its team champions for softball and baseball along with the All-Conference selections honored on Monday afternoon as The Wildcat Baseball League held its annual luncheon and banquet.

Bishop Dwenger won the SAC baseball title, finishing a perfect 14-0 in league play.

Northrop won the crown in softball, as the Bruins went 7-0 in the SAC.