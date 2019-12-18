Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Verizon reportedly experiencing nationwide outage
Top Stories
17-year-old steals plane, crashes it into nearby building
Springfield teachers hold ceremony in remembrance of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
WWII Navy pilot dancing through holidays, 97th birthday
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
House debate followed by vote on impeachment of President Trump
SAC Holiday Tournament Brackets Released
High School Sports
by:
Glenn Marini
Posted:
Dec 18, 2019 / 03:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2019 / 03:29 PM EST
Trending Stories
Woman convicted in fatal bus stop crash to be sentenced
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
FWPD: No ‘conclusive’ evidence of rape in Fort Wayne subdivision; investigation ongoing
Overview of white Christmas chances in Fort Wayne
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Don't Miss
17-year-old steals plane, crashes it into nearby building
Overview of white Christmas chances in Fort Wayne
First responders set to host charity hockey game for fellow officer
Huntertown, Woodburn town councils pass pro-life resolutions
Kids meet ‘Pancho Claus’ at annual Christmas party
Dog Spa host Biscuits with Santa
WWII veteran, 94, to get his college degree 73 years later