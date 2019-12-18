SAC Holiday Tournament Brackets Released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Carroll improved to 4-0 while Leo is now 4-1 as the Chargers and Lions each picked up a win Tuesday night in boys basketball action to headline the evening's prep hoops scene.

Carroll, who won 60-27, had a balanced night scoring as Jalen Jackson led the way with 14 points. Cody Burkey added 11 while Richie Gross and Jackson Stenger each tallied 10. Parker Tracey paced the Patriots with 8 points.