FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - For the seventh straight year WANE 15 is honoring the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”

WANE 15 sent out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the top tent players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). WANE then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”