FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside’s Ryleigh Howe made her commitment official with Glen Oaks after putting the pen to paper to continue her softball and academic career with the Vikings on Sunday.

Howe told WANE-15 that she really liked how welcomed she felt by the coaches and the program.

On the diamond, Howe will split her duties between catching and the outfield. In the classroom, she is going in with an open-mind and is currently undecided.