Russ Bush honored by Snider for 48 years as assistant coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s only one Coach Bush.

After 48 years on the sideline, Bush was honored by Snider on Friday night during halftime of their game against Carroll. His impact isn’t quantifiable as he’s been a part of over 500 games, 7 state title game appearances and mentored numerous NFL players.

Bush started at Snider in 1971.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame. Bush is one of the only true assistant coaches to receive this honor.













Due to health concerns, Bush isn’t around Snider as much as he used to be but his impact is evident every day.