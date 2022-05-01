FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the top basketball prospects in the country shined in Fort Wayne during the annual Bill Hensley Run-N-Slam over the weekend.

Hoosier fans went out of their way to get an early look at Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps, who competed with Midwest Basketball Club. Cupps played alongside Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard as his squad took home a championship in the 11th grade division.

Some of the other top prospects to compete in Fort Wayne included Xavier Booker, an Indianapolis native that currently has a scholarship offer from Indiana, and Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry.

Indy Heat, the host of the Run-N-Slam, was excited to add on to the tournament’s tradition of hosting some of the top talent in the country.

“It’s a big time event, and watching all of these athletes under one roof, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Indy Heat’s Chief Content Creator Dejuan Marrero.