WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face in the northeast Indiana high school football community will lead the Woodlan football program as Brock Rohrbacher has been tabbed as the new head coach of the Warriors.

Rohrbacher tells WANE-TV he’s excited for the chance to lead his own program, and has been looking for the right opportunity in recent years to become a head coach again.

A Snider High School grad, Rohrbacher was an All-State linebacker for the Panthers and graduated in 1987. At Snider, Rohrbacher played for legendary coach Michael Hawley, with future Indiana Football Hall of Famers Russ Isaacs and Russ Bush on staff as assistants. He was also a teammate of current Snider head coach Kurt Tippman, who led the Panthers to the state title this past fall.

Rohrbacher got his first head coaching job at New Haven, where he led the Bulldogs from 1995-98, posting a 8-31 record in four seasons. Following his time at New Haven, he was the head coach at Leo from 1999-2005, going 19-52 with the Lions.

A former athletic director at Leo, Rohrbacher is currently a physical education teacher at the school. He will teach physical education at Woodlan starting in the fall of the 2024-25 academic year.