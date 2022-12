PONETO, Ind. (WANE) – Southern Wells is looking for a new head football coach after Mike Roeder has stepped down from leading the program the former coach confirmed to WANE-TV on Thursday afternoon.

Roedrer’s leaves Southern Wells with a 2-28 record, including back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2021 & 2022. Roeder took over the Raiders in 2019 and went 2-8 that season, but Southern Wells did not field a varsity team in 2020.