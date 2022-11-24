FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A historic season for Carroll football began on a tragic note. Over the summer, the Carroll community mourned the loss of student-athlete Owen Scheele, who died after a brief cancer battle.

Playing with heavy hearts all season, Carroll banded together to win an outright SAC title for the first time since joining the conference. At 9-0 heading into the postseason, Carroll was far from finished.

Within one month, Carroll shattered the expectations for what a northeast Indiana team could accomplish in the state’s biggest class.

In the sectional semifinal round, Carroll dominated perennial power Penn, 35-7, to advance to the sectional championship round. In a rematch from last year’s sectional title game, the Chargers pulled away from Warsaw, 34-17, to earn the school’s seventh sectional title in school history.

The following week, Carroll rallied from a 20-7 deficit at Lafayette Jefferson to win the school’s first-ever regional title. That win also clinched the first 6A regional title for any northeast Indiana school.

In Carroll’s first semi-state title game appearance in school history, the Chargers shocked top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern, 21-15, to punch a ticket to the state finals.

On the cusp of claiming a first-ever state title, the Chargers are poised to earn one more win for the Carroll community and the late Owen Scheele. Carroll is set to square off against No. 3 Center Grove, who was won the last two 6A state championships.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.