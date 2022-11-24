MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – A year after a heartbreaking loss in the Class A state title game, Adams Central entered the 2022 season determined to return to Lucas Oil Stadium.

After rolling past Garrett in the season opener, the Flying Jets passed their first major test of the season with a 25-21 win over Eastside. From there, Adams Central rolled past conference competition to earn an ACAC crown and an undefeated regular season.

Adams Central would continue it’s dominance in the postseason. The Jets scored at least 40 points in wins over Southwood, rival South Adams and Northfield to claim the school’s 23rd sectional title in school history.

In the regional championship, Adams Central cruised past Carroll (Flora), 35-0, to earn the program’s 15th regional title and set up a rematch with North Judson in the semi-state round. A year after dominating North Judson on their home field, Adams Central rolled past the Bluejays once again to clinch another trip to the state finals.

12 months after finishing as state runners-up, Adams Central has a chance to make amends as the Jets face Indianapolis Lutheran for the second straight season. An Adams Central win would clinch the school’s second ever state title, their first since 2000.

Kickoff between Adams Central and Lutheran is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.