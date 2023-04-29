FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With football season still several months out, nearly 100 prep prospects put their skills to the test on Saturday at Saint Francis’s Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

High school athletes participated in a combine-like event hosted by Combine Athlete. With the help of wearable GPS gear, these athletes gauged their speed, strength and agility throughout the afternoon.

Among Saturday’s attendees was Carroll sophomore stud Jimmy Sullivan, who helped the Chargers reach the Class 6A state championship last fall. Sullivan’s recruiting profile is rising, with the quarterback recently receiving offers from Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Toledo.