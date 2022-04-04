KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – In front of about 10 MLB scouts East Noble ace Brayden Risedorph didn’t disappoint as the senior struck out nine over four innings of hitless baseball as the Knights eventually edged Angola 3-2 on Monday evening in Kendallville.

Check out all 9⃣ of Brayden Risedorph's strikeouts as the @ENHighSchool senior was dominant in his 4 innings of hitless ball vs. Angola! There were about 10 scouts watching the @IndianaBase commit, had him sitting 89-91 and hitting 94. @Rise24B @PBRIndiana@CoachDesmonds #iubase pic.twitter.com/icO89gI6dd — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) April 5, 2022

Risedorph, who signed with Indiana University in the fall, could possibly be selected in this summer’s MLB Draft. Scouts at Monday’s game had his fastball sitting around 89-91 miles an hour, with the pitch touching 94 at times. The six-foot-three, 235-pounder is considered a candidate for Indiana’s Mr. Baseball Award.