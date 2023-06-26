FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Riikonen, a staple of the Summit City basketball scene for the last decade, is getting a shot to lead his own program as Riikonen was approved as Snider’s new boys basketball coach at the FWCS board meeting on Monday.

Riikonen takes over for Jeremy Rauch, who stepped down in April after going 90-78 over seven seasons with the Panthers. Snider finished 3-21 overall this past season.

Riikonen was an assistant coach at Indiana Tech for two seasons (2020-21 & 21-22), and was an assistant at Huntington University three years before that.

He also has been an assistant coach at Huntington North, Jay County, and East Noble.

A native of Elkhart, Riikonen played college basketball at Taylor University.