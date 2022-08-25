FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll will host Snider on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” but the evening will be about more than just football.

The Chargers will be honoring the memory of the late Owen Scheele in a number of ways on Friday, as the would-be senior passed away suddenly on June 7 due to chronic myeloid leukemia.

Scheele would likely have been Carroll’s starting quarterback this fall. In his only prior start, he filled in for star quarterback Jeff Becker last year in week two, leading Carroll to a 29-28 win over Snider at Spuller Stadium. That victory helped Carroll in earning a share of its first SAC title, while keeping Snider from winning the Victory Bell outright.

One way the Chargers and their fans will honor Scheele is by wearing orange t-shirts with Scheele’s name on the back. Orange is the color used to raise awareness for leukemia. Football manager Ainsley Mitchell was one of the key students behind the t-shirts. She tells WANE they’ve sold about 1,600 shirts, raising $6,000 for Scheele’s memorial fund.

Senior linebacker Solomon Oduma says Scheele was his best friend, and notes its odd to take the field for Carroll’s home opener without the quarterback by his side, especially for the home opener of what would have been their senior season together. Friend and receiver Cooper Rudolph adds he wishes Scheele was the one throwing passes to him, saying “he’ll our QB 1 forever.”

Snider receiver Jordan Lee played against Scheele last season, and had a few conversations with him in the summer during workouts and 7-on-7 competitions. He says Scheele’s memory reminds him to play every game like its his last.

