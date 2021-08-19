Reigning state champ Bishop Dwenger blanks Bellmont in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning 2A state champ Bishop Dwenger opened its 2021 season with a shutout on Thursday night at Shields Field as the Saints blanked 2A no. 16 Bellmont by a score of 5-0.

Avery Ledo (10th minute) and Ava Slater (12th minute) both converted a penalty kick early in the first half to give the Saints a 2-0 lead. In the 32nd minute Callie Burns found Ellen Hartzog for a breakaway goal to up Dwenger’s lead to 3-0 at intermission.

Senior Grace Morris scored in the 65th minute to make it 4-0, then Bellmont suffered an own goal in the 70th minute to set the final at 5-0.