FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over a quarter century, the best prep basketball talent in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio has showcased their skills in the annual Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic.

After a 4-year hiatus, the all-star classic returns to Fort Wayne a week from Sunday.

Hosted at the Hutzell Athletic Center at the University of Saint Francis, the Border Wars are named in honor of the late Nancy Rehm, a former basketball player at Bishop Luers and Indiana Tech who was killed in a shooting in 1982.

This year’s Border Wars Classic is once again offering plenty of talent. Northrop’s Neveah and Saniya Jackson, along with Homestead’s Ali Stephens headline the Indiana Girls team, while the boys will feature talent like Blackhawk Christian’s Gage Sefton and Norwell’s Luke McBride.

The Ohio teams will also showcase plenty of talent, as Crestview’s Laci McCoy and Indiana State Commit Derek Vorst will represent the Buckeye State.

The girls game will tip off next Sunday at 2 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 4 p.m.